Ariana Grande, Estranged Husband Dalton Gomez Simultaneously File for Divorce

Ariana Grande is following in her boyfriend Ethan Slater's footsteps ... because she's also officially filed for divorce from her husband of 2 years, Dalton Gomez, and he's filed too.

Ariana's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed first Monday ... citing the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit, filing his response in a clearly-coordinated effort. We're told everything was worked out before going to the courthouse. Sources say Ariana will cut Dalton a check, and that will be that.

BTW ... they had a prenup. The date of separation is February 20, 2023.

As for why it took so long between the date of separation and the divorce filings, a source with direct knowledge tells us the two took their time to iron out details and settle. Our source says there are no hard feelings ..."they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

As we reported, Ariana began dating her "Wicked" costar, Ethan Slater, after splitting with Dalton while filming the flick overseas ... a bombshell that sent fans wild.

Since then, Ethan's filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. The 2 were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2018. They also share a kid together, whom they welcomed last year.

Sources also told us Ethan "desperately" wants to co-parent their kid in the midst of their divorce ... and both of them have apparently agreed.