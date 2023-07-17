Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Separated, Heading for Divorce

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have been separated since January, and they are heading toward divorce ... sources connected to the couple tell TMZ.

As we reported, Ariana was not wearing her wedding ring at Wimbledon over the weekend ... in fact, she's been ringless a lot these days.

We're told a few months back the 2 tried a reconciliation, but it failed.

One source with direct knowledge told TMZ, their relationship "is heading for divorce."

Ariana and Dalton have been thousands of miles apart since December, when she started filming "Wicked." Our sources say they were having problems even before that.

We're told they remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly, but, according to sources, the marriage is kaput.