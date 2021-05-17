Ariana Grande Got Married to Dalton Gomez this Weekend

Ariana Grande is a married woman, because TMZ has learned she tied the knot this weekend.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the wedding went down at her home in Montecito ... which you might also know as Oprah country. We're told there were less than 20 guests, including family members from both sides and the whole thing was very intimate and filled with a lot of love.

We're told there was no real "ceremony" -- she and her fiance, Dalton Gomez, said their "I dos" in an informal way. It was really just for them. It's unclear how long they planned to do it this way -- in other words, whether it was impulsive or not.

Ariana and Dalton got engaged just before Xmas and have spent a lot of time together during the pandemic. They posted lots of pics chronicling their romance, and after their engagement. Ariana's mom, Joan, gave her stamp of approval.

She said ... "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo"

Dalton, a real estate agent, began dating Ariana in early 2020.

Ariana bought the house in June from Ellen DeGeneres. She plunked down $6.75 mil for the estate. A perfect place for a small wedding!

As you probably recall ... it was less than 3 years ago that Ariana and then-fiance Pete Davidson were supposed to get married. They dated for a bit in 2018, and then all of a sudden ... they were engaged.

She seemed pretty smitten over PD at the time, but in October 2018 that ended amid news that her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died ... plus other circumstances were at play.