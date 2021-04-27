Chris Harrison Not Married Despite Wedding-ish Photo with Girlfriend

Chris Harrison's wedding-y photo with his girlfriend might seem like it's cause for celebration -- but it's not really, because they're not hitched. Not yet, anyway.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Chris' latest IG photo with his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, is misleading -- especially if fans only looked at the image. Yes, it kinda looks like they're dressed for their own nuptials, but that's not the case ... they were just at a friend's wedding in Dallas, where Lauren was a bridesmaid.

You can't really blame Chris for people getting the wrong idea, either ... 'cause his caption was a dead giveaway. He wrote, "'I’d stop the world and melt with you' @laurenzima there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime."

Grooms don't typically refer to themselves as a "plus one" at their own wedding. Not out loud, anyway.

BTW, you might also be wondering why Chris is in Dallas and not on the set of the 'Bachelorette' ... which just wrapped filming. Remember, he's on a hosting hiatus due to the racism scandal after his controversial convo with Rachel Lindsay.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have replaced him for this season, and his future with the 'Bachelor' franchise remains up in the air at this point.