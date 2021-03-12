Chris Harrison Replaced on 'Bachelorette' by Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Exclusive Details

Chris Harrison isn't getting back to hosting duties for the 'Bachelor' franchise just yet ... he's being replaced by two women on the upcoming 'Bachelorette' season.

Tayshia Adams is co-hosting the reality show with Kaitlyn Bristowe. a rep for the show tells us, "As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks."

Our sources say the new hosts arrived Friday at New Mexico's Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa -- outside Albuquerque -- to quarantine for a week with the rest of the cast and crew.

Of the move to include Tayshia and Kaitlyn, the rep says, "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

TMZ broke the story ... Chris was not among those going into the resort bubble ... and now we know why -- he's not the host.

As you know ... Chris' future as a host is up in the air in the wake of the racism controversy hanging over this season of "The Bachelor."

Play video content 3/4/21 ABC

Chris has already been replaced for 'After the Final Rose' by Emmanuel Acho, and now he's going to be away from the franchise a little while longer, unless producers throw a curveball.