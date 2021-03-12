Chris Harrison Not Quarantining with 'Bachelorette' Cast & Crew

Exclusive

If you're looking for a clear answer about Chris Harrison's future as 'Bachelor' host, it's not in New Mexico, where the upcoming 'Bachelorette' cast is quarantining ... with no Chris in sight.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... the entire cast and crew arrived at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa -- outside Albuquerque -- for quarantine bubble time, but so far, Harrison's not among them.

We're told pre-production has already begun via virtual meetings and calls, and the plan is to begin shooting in late March ... but nobody knows for sure who will be hosting the show.

Our sources say the internal speculation is 'Bachelor' honchos want to wait and see how the 'After the Final Rose' show plays out with the fill-in host, Emmanuel Acho, before any decisions are made.

Harrison, meanwhile, spent some time this past week at a golf course in L.A., and sources connected to him tell us while he's not in New Mexico right now ... that doesn't mean he's been axed from the gig.

We're told there are still a lot of moving parts, and the network's not rushing its decision. Perhaps, as Acho recently said, it's trying to determine what's in the best interest of everyone involved.

