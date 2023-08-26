Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Sad Out in Public, No Ring

Dalton Gomez has remained out of the spotlight since he and Ariana Grande split -- but now, he's starting to pop up in public ... and the dude's looking blue.

The celebrity realtor -- who's now single after separating from his estranged pop star wife, and almost certainly headed for divorce -- was spotted at a Barney's Beanery in WeHo Friday night ... where we're told he was hanging out with a group of people ... shooting pool.

However, based on this photo -- obtained by TMZ -- you can tell he wasn't having the best time ... which is confirmed by eyewitness accounts. Our sources tell us Dalton looked incredibly sad the whole time he was there ... mostly keeping to himself and staying quiet.

More importantly, Dalton was ringless on a finger where he once proudly sported a wedding band -- confirming he and Ariana are dunzo ... something TMZ first reported back in July.

We haven't seen DG for a while -- even before word got out he and Ari had broken up ... safe to say, the guy's pretty private. Now, he's surfaced for the first time -- and if a picture's worth a thousand words ... there sure are a lot of ways to describe his demeanor here.

Ariana, meanwhile, seems to be getting a move on with her life ... like we've told you, she's already dating another man -- her fellow "Wicked" costar Ethan Slater, whom she started dating amid her and Dalton's uncoupling. The timeline's a little messy ... on both sides.

Since we broke the story that they were over ... Ariana has popped up here and there, and she's been all smiles, while also going ringless (a look she's been rocking for months now).

We know Ariana and Ethan are trying to navigate their new relationship delicately ... with her giving him a little space to work out his own divorce from his wife -- who's blasted Ari.

Of course, in the backdrop of all this is an apparent uncoupling of the professional kind. Reports are flying that Ariana's trying to dump Scooter Braun as her manager, although we're told she's still under contract with his company ... and they're negotiating a new sitch.