Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Spotted Together at Disneyland

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are finally stepping out together, and chose the happiest place on Earth to show face, having an intimate date night at Disneyland.

In newly surfaced pics and videos, the lovebirds were spotted strolling arm and arm Friday night through the theme park in Anaheim, California. Both tried to go incognito, with hats and hoodies, but that didn't stop fans from noticing the couple.

A source close to Ariana tells us she and Ethan hit the park with a group of friends -- including her mom and brother. We're told Ariana and Ethan are really happy together and really good for each other and all of her friends love him.

BTW ... the group got the VIP treatment for their day at Disney, with a private tour guide to take them from ride to ride and avoid some of those pesky lines.

TMZ broke the story, Ariana filed for divorce earlier this month from her husband, Dalton Gomez, after 2 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The two have a prenup.