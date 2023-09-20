Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Divorce, Check Out the Docs

9/20/2023 1:05 PM PT
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are well on their way to finalizing their divorce, with only a few more details to hammer out, and we've got their full filings to check out.

TMZ broke the story, Ariana filed for divorce from Gomez Monday, and he filed his response almost immediately. Our sources said Ariana and Dalton have been super cordial through their divorce proceedings, working with care and respect behind the scenes to make sure most things were sorted out before actually filing the documents.

Ariana's petition of divorce Launch Doc

Ariana notes the two have a prenup in her filing, writing, "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement."

Dalton's response Launch Doc

Dalton's response filing almost totally mirrors Ariana's divorce docs -- both listing their date of separation as February 20, 2023.

As we first told you, even though there's a prenup in place, Ariana will still cut Dalton some sort of cash check ... but it won't be a crazy amount.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Together
Ariana And Dalton Happier Times Launch Gallery

Sources tell us Ariana's not the only one who's gone on to find a new partner -- in Broadway star Ethan Slater -- Dalton's dating as well.

