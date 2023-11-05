Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Makes Out with Maika Monroe at Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Here's Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez packing on the PDA with actress Maika Monroe ... locked in a hot and heavy kissing sesh during a concert.

TMZ obtained video of Dalton and the "It Follows" star sucking face Thursday night during the Fred Again show at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. -- a pretty good sign they're a couple now.

Folks who were there say Dalton and Maika were kissing throughout the opening act, and were very touchy with one another ... and that's backed up by what we're seeing in this footage.

Remember, Dalton and Maika were spotted making out last month at Jumbo's Clown Room, a "bikini bar" in Los Angeles, on the heels of officially finalizing his divorce from Ariana.

Seems this isn't a one-time thing ... and there is clearly a spark between them.

Ariana's already moved on too, as you know ... she's dating her "Wicked" costar, Ethan Slater.

We've seen Ariana and Ethan on a date night at Disney World recently, but Dalton and Maika are on a whole different level ... PDA-wise, at least.