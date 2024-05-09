Ann Coulter Tells Vivek Ramaswamy She Wouldn't Have Voted For Him Since He's Indian

Play video content Truth Podcast

Ann Coulter's using race as a distinguishing factor in the voting booth ... telling former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy he wouldn't have gotten her vote 'cause he's not white.

The controversial conservative media personality hopped on Ramaswamy's 'Truth Podcast' -- posted Wednesday -- for a discussion about nationalism and national pride ... and, Coulter decided to kick off the segment with her controversial comment.

After a warm intro by VR, AC tells him she agreed with him more than any other candidate on the campaign trail, adding ... she still wouldn't have voted for him 'cause he's Indian.

Ann explains her prejudice like this ... the core American identity is the WASP -- White Anglo-Saxon Protestant -- and she says we've never had a president without partial English ancestry, and she's against ending that trend.

Ann admits we've had a couple Catholic presidents but, we've never put someone in the White House without any white ancestors, and that's a line Ann says she just can't cross. She says she'd consider voting for Vivek's kids -- if they marry a Daughter of the American Revolution. Ann does say she's open to welcoming minorities in general, just not for Prez.

Vivek pushed back on Ann ... asking what ethnicity has to do with anything when he's a loyal citizen.

Coulter basically says she feels the Constitution's framers had a specific type of person in mind when they said the President had to be a natural-born citizen, the WASP.