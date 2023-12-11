Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Vivek Ramaswamy Heard Peeing On Open Mic During Live Stream with Elon Musk

Vivek Ramaswamy Live Stream, Pee Stream, Whatevs ... Hot Mic During Elon Chat!!!

12/11/2023 8:19 AM PT
Vivek Ramaswamy won't forget to hit mute on his next conference call ... not after falling victim to a hot mic, allowing thousands of people -- including Elon Musk -- to hear him takin' a leak!

The Republican presidential candidate was in a Spaces chat on X with Elon, Alex Jones, Andrew Tate and others over the weekend ... and as Alex was chatting, ya couldn't help but hear a steady stream coming directly from Vivek's microphone.

Vivek Ramaswamy On The Campaign Trail
After some awkward chat about the sound, Vivek ends up getting called out as the bathroom culprit -- he apologizes for the mishap, and Elon jokingly says he hopes the guy's feeling better ... which Vivek says he definitely is.

As they say, nobody beats the whizz!

Chris Christie Vivek debate
Vivek is still in the running for the White House on the Republican side ... along with Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson and, of course, frontrunner Donald Trump.

12/6/23
CHEWING OUT CHRISTIE
As we reported, Vivek sunk to fat-shaming in last week's debate -- telling the former NJ Governor Christie to enjoy a nice meal and get out of the race for Prez ... this coming after CC jumped to Nikki's defense, who was taking a beating from Vivek.

Better keep an eye on that mute button next time, Vivek. Luckily, this one wasn't a video conference call!

