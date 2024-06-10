Ariana Grande Enjoys Date Night Out as Dalton Gomez Goes IG Official with GF

As Dalton Gomez Goes IG Official with GF

Ariana Grande's making sure fans know "the boy is mine" ... stepping out with Ethan Slater for a rare date night out.

The "Wicked" costars attended the 2024 Stanley Cup playoff game Saturday at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL, where they cheered on the Florida Panthers ... a team Ariana grew up watching as an FL native.

While Ariana and Ethan tend to keep a low profile -- he is still in the middle of a divorce -- the duo's been stepping out more together lately. Last week, Ariana went to Ethan's week-long residency at Cafe Carlyle in NYC.

Not to mention, Ariana recently dropped a music video for her new track, "the boy is mine," which many fans believe is inspired by her romance with the Tony nominee.

Though Dalton has stayed relatively tight-lipped about his breakup with the pop star, he has since moved on ... happily enjoying a romance with actress Maika Monroe.

The pair went Instagram official Sunday when she posted a PDA-heavy pic of them smooching.

Remember, Dalton and Maika were first linked back in October 2023 ... when they were making out at the L.A. bar Jumbo's Clown Room. The pair locked lips again in November during a Fred Again show at the Shrine Auditorium.

Dalton and Maika later packed on the PDA while away in Cabo for a romantic getaway in February.