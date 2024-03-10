Ariana Grande Tells Fans to Back Off Dalton Gomez Over 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande says some of her fans are letting her down by attacking her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez ... who they think cheated on her due to the lyrics of her new song, "Eternal Sunshine."

Ari posted a very clear demand Saturday, telling fans ... "I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music) ... I ask that you please do not."

The fan outrage started mounting early Friday morning when the title track of her new album, "Eternal Sunshine" dropped.

The song includes a verse that goes ... "I've never seen someone lie like you do // So much, even you start to think it's true // So now we play our separate scenes // Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest // Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends."

In another line she says she got "played like Atari," and she's found a "good boy and he's on my side" -- an apparent reference to new BF Ethan Slater.

All of this prompted her legion of fans to torch Dalton on social media, and even threaten him with comments like ... "i don’t wanna see her like this literally ever again dalton gomez you will never have another peaceful sleep in this lifetime i promise you that."

When I see Dalton Gomez and every other troll who called Ariana a home wrecker when that pos was out cheating on her #EternalSunshine pic.twitter.com/Gruyq926z1 — Angelo (@crzydumblibra) March 8, 2024 @crzydumblibra

Other intense reactions went like this ... "DALTON GOMEZ U WILL BURN IN HELL," and "getting with ariana after the worst years of her life and making her finally feel like she found true love and was healing only to cheat on her and be a horrible husband… dalton gomez i hate you so much."

Yeah, lots of feels. Way too much, according to Ariana herself.

In her attempt to call off the dogs, once and for all, she added ... "It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."

Interestingly, she didn't exactly say the song isn't about Dalton -- instead, her point seems to be ... whatever happened, I'm cool with it now. And you should be too.

TMZ broke the story ... Ari and Dalton finalized their divorce last year, wrapping up their 2 years of marriage. They'd gotten together during the COVID pandemic, and our sources said things fell apart once they returned to their regular schedules.

We were also told the split was as amicable as could be -- although, "Eternal Sunshine" strongly suggests Ariana -- who's now dating Ethan -- had some hard feelings.