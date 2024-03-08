Ariana Grande Suggests Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Cheated in New Song

Ariana Grande may have just shed new light on her divorce from Dalton Gomez ... strongly suggesting in a new song he was possibly unfaithful ... at least, if the lyrics are any indication.

The pop star dropped her latest album, "Eternal Sunshine," on Friday ... and in the titular song, she calls out a man whom she says played her -- and the way she says that happened was through lying and apparent cheating.

Here's how one telling verse goes ... "I've never seen someone lie like you do // So much, even you start to think it's true // So now we play our separate scenes // Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest // Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends."

Ariana continues to sing ... "Showed you all my demons, all my lies // Yet you played me like Atari // Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror // Hope you feel alright when you're in her

I found a good boy and he's on my side."

On its face, Ari seems to be directly accusing Dalton here -- y'know, since she was married to the guy, and since their relationship immediately preceded this big splashy album.

Inversely, she also appears to be referencing her current BF, Ethan Slater, as the "good boy."

If she's getting at alleged cheating in this song -- on Dalton's part, it seems -- then you could argue this is Ariana trying to tweak the narrative over how things ended with DG and how her romance with Ethan started. Remember, she was infamously labeled a "homewrecker" by fans ... and even Ethan's ex-wife, Lilly Jay, implied Ari had swooped in on her hubby.

Not long after the news broke ... Ethan officially pulled the plug on his marriage. Since word of his and Ari's relationship went public -- the two of them have been virtually inseparable.

By October, Ariana and Dalton had officially settled their divorce. Dalton's been mum on the whole thing ... and in the aftermath of Ari, he's already moved on with other ladies.

It's interesting that Ariana is now seemingly accusing Dalton of hooking up with someone else while they were together ... we'd heard from sources with knowledge that their marriage fell apart in a post-COVID world due to scheduling issues, and Ari resuming being an A-lister.

Now, however ... there appears to be a new element in the mix -- at least from Ari's POV.