Anthony Edwards Cheers For Team USA Table Tennis After Friendly Trash Talk

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards got an early scouting report on Team USA table tennis ... pulling up to watch Lily Zhang win her round-of-32 matchup after he challenged the whole squad to a showdown!!

Edwards made the appearance after the hilarious exchange he had with the star table tennis athletes on the River Seine during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics ... when he expressed his interest in testing his talents against them -- much to Stephen Curry's pleasure.

"They said they can smack you 21 nothing," Curry said.

Edwards wasn't having it ... as he repeatedly said he didn't believe it -- and at the bare minimum, felt he could score at least one point against them.

Anthony Edwards in the crowd

While it's unclear if he still believes he can score a point ... the 22-year-old was having a fun time in the stands -- getting hyped after Zhang had a crucial moment in the fifth game.

It was a big win for 28-year-old Zhang ... as she took down the No. 14-ranked Bruna Takahashi in seven games. While she awaits her next opponent, perhaps she can get some warmup shots in against Edwards!!

In terms of Edwards' side gig ... he'll take the court next when the Red, White and Blue get another shot at the team that took them to the brink during one of their showcase games -- South Sudan.