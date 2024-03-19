Anthony Edwards Has Hilarious Reaction To Insane Dunk Over John Collins

Even Anthony Edwards was blown away by his dunk of the year candidate on Monday ... giving a hilarious reaction to the replay of the insane slam right after the game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star set the internet on fire with his emphatic dunk over Utah Jazz player John Collins in the third quarter of the home contest ... taking a pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and leaping over the 6'9" big man to rattle the rim.

Ant gave his immediate take on the jaw-dropping highlight shortly after the T-Wolves' 114-104 win ... and he didn't hold back.

"Aaaeeuuuuaahhhhhh!!!! Little ass n****!!" Ant said on camera. "Oh my God."

"Ay, that's my best dunk of my career, I'm not gonna lie."

Ant explained he dislocated his finger during the wild attempt ... so he wasn't really able to react the way he wanted to after the dunk.

BTW -- Ant was actually fouled on the play ... and there was fear he wasn't going to be able to make it to the charity stripe for his and-one attempt, but he managed to fight through it.