Anthony Edwards Arrives Late For Tip-Off, But Insists No Bathroom Emergency

Anthony Edwards didn't start against the Trail Blazers on Monday night because he was late for tip-off ... but he insisted after the game his tardiness had nothing to do with any sort of lengthy trip to the can.

As Minnesota was preparing to take on Portland at the Target Center ... Edwards was nowhere to be found -- forcing the T-Wolves to start Nickeil Alexander-Walker instead.

Edwards eventually made his way to the floor as action got underway -- but he had to wait at the scorer's table until he could finally check in at the 11:25 mark of the first quarter due to his pregame absence.

Many online suspected the NBA superstar had a bit of a toilet emergency -- and even the game's broadcasters hinted at it too ... saying, "Long lines at the bathroom!"

Ant did not have to go No. 2 (I asked). Said he lost track of time. A lot going on for him right now. https://t.co/cwpxmpvLMt — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 5, 2024 @JonKrawczynski

But, Edwards explained following the contest that he merely "lost track of time."

The whole snafu didn't seem to bother the 22-year-old and his teammates regardless ... Edwards ended up playing 34 total minutes, logging 13 points, four rebounds and six assists -- as the Wolves won, 119-114.

Edwards was able to have a laugh about the situation with reporters amid it all ... joking that he was trying to take teammate Naz Reid's Sixth Man of the Year honors.