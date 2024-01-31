Anthony Edwards Gets $40K Fine For Trashing Refs, As He Expected

Anthony Edwards knew it was coming ... the Minnesota Timberwolves star was just hit with a $40K fine by the NBA for talking trash about the referees after a recent game -- just like he expected.

The All-Star guard blasted officials during a post-game interview on Monday, complaining his team didn't get calls, despite winning 107-101 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And, AE knew there would be consequences for talking about the refs publicly.

"I'ma take the fine," Edwards said, "because the refs did not give us no calls tonight. We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don't know how we won tonight."

I'm glad Anthony Edwards is talking about the NBA refs like this pic.twitter.com/WgfmxMRS1L — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 30, 2024 @big_business_

The cameraman even caught the 22-year-old rippin' officials while celebrating the victory with teammate Rudy Gobert.

"Cheatin' ass refs!!!"

Well, the fine he spoke of finally came to fruition Wednesday ... a $40K bill "for repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating."

Of course, $40k is just a slap on the wrist to AE ... the former 1st overall pick just agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal last July.

And, it's not the first time Edwards was fined by the NBA.