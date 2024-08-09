Simone Biles and Snoop Dogg Collab to Give Ronald Biles a Birthday Gift

Simone Biles and Snoop Dogg are now collaborating -- but it's not what you may think ... the two just gave SB's dad a very special birthday.

The Olympic phenom and the iconic rapper worked hand in hand to make Ronald Biles' 75th birthday the best he ever had.

Simone -- who snagged 3 gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- jumped on her Instagram Story Thursday to post pictures celebrating her dad's special day, including a pic of him smiling with glittering shades as she wrote "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" in all caps.

Later in the day, Simone uploaded an IG image of herself sporting sunglasses similar to Ron's with her G.O.A.T. necklace around her neck. No doubt Simone is the "Greatest Of All Time" gymnast.

Then came the big surprise. Simone's sis, Adria Biles, posted her own IG snap of Ron rocking a gold "Death Row Records" chain gifted from none other than Snoop!

Adria wrote a cute caption, saying, "snoop gave him a chain now he don't know how to act." She, too, wished Ron a happy 75th.

Simone and her fam celebrated Ron's more than 7 decades on earth by watching the Olympic track and field competition from their own suite. And Ron even got to enjoy his personal chocolate birthday cake.