Simone Biles Slammed by Star NFL Player For Bowing to Athlete at Olympics

Simon Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed to Rebeca Andrade in a show of Olympic sportsmanship ... and it really ticked off NFL player Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey -- the star Baltimore Ravens cornerback – jumped on X to slam Biles and Chiles after the two American gymnasts lost to Brazil's Andrade in Monday's floor finals.

Biles and Chiles came in second and third, respectively, and were later pictured bowing to Andrade as she accepted the gold medal.

In his post on X, Humphrey wrote a scathing one-liner, "This is literally disgusting," to go along with a picture capturing the moment between the 3 athletes. He clearly took issue with bowing to the Brazilian.

Biles defended herself on "TODAY" Tuesday morning, saying it's all about sportsmanship and she doesn't care whether she wins or loses.

She added she will always support her competitors, because they work just as hard as she does and "you have to give them their flowers." Biles noted she and Jordan did just that and they were happy for Andrade, who, in her view, deserved the gold.

Worth noting Andrade has suffered three knee injuries during her career.