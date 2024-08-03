Simone Biles Wins 7th Gold Medal, Keeps Record-Tying Hopes Alive

Simone Biles took another step toward co-owning a gold-medal record ... but, she's going to need to be perfect over her last two events to etch her name in history once more.

The most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history won a gold medal in the vault final Saturday ... the seventh gold medal of her career, putting her just two away from tying the record of nine gold medals -- the most of any female gymnast.

If you haven't watched the event yet -- spoiler alert -- but, it's worth checking out anyway, 'cause Simone's still pulling off moves the world's barely ever seen ... some named after her BTW.

It's Simone's third gold in Paris ... and -- like we said -- puts her two away from tying the record nine held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina who competed at the 1956, 1960 and 1964 Olympics. She's tied for second with Věra Čáslavská who competed for Czechoslovakia.

Pretty impressive ... especially considering neither of those countries actually exist anymore -- Simone's really in a class all by herself in modern gymnastics.

That said, all good things gotta come to an end ... and, Biles has hinted this might be her last Olympics -- saying she doesn't want to face Brazilian competitor Rebeca Andrade anymore after edging out the win against her in the individual all-around.

Some have brushed it off as a funny, humble moment from the sport's greatest ... but, there's certainly an air of truth to it -- 'cause Biles will be 31 when 2028 rolls around, and winning would make her the oldest female gymnast to take home gold.

If this is indeed her last Olympiad -- and, given her performance, it's always possible she chances 2028 -- then she needs to be perfect in her last two events. She's competing in the balance beam and floor finals over the next couple days ... and, needs to win both to tie the record.