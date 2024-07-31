Simone Biles Says She's Been Blocked On Social Media Amid Spat W/ MyKayla Skinner

Simone Biles says she's been blocked on social media -- and while she didn't name any names ... just about everyone thinks MyKayla Skinner's the one who put the G.O.A.T. on mute.

Biles informed her 1.7 million followers on X of the block on Wednesday afternoon with a cheeky four-word post -- "oop I’ve been blocked."

Along with the sentence, the superstar gymnast added three emojis that all suggested she didn't mind it one bit.

Biles didn't elaborate on the matter any further ... but given the way she shaded Skinner on Instagram on Tuesday -- many believe it has everything to do with Biles' former teammate.

If you missed it, Biles and Skinner -- who competed alongside each other at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics -- initially got into a row earlier this summer ... after Skinner stated following the formation of Team USA that "besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't, like, what it used to be."

Part 1: The gymnastics community cannot let these comments to be swept under the rug. I will be as respectful as possible to @mykaylaskinner but instead of engaging in meaningful conversation she blocks anyone who holds her accountable for her words. pic.twitter.com/Y69pwCxnUG — Riley (@gymguyri) July 3, 2024 @gymguyri

"A lot of girls don’t work as hard," Skinner added. "The girls just don't have the work ethic."

Biles appeared to reheat the beef after she, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey boat-raced the field in the gymnastics team final in Paris -- writing a caption that was a clear barb at Skinner.

"lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇," she wrote.

Skinner's yet to publicly comment on the shade -- or the assumption that she did the blocking -- although before all the drama ignited ... she did appear to try to extend an olive branch to Team USA with some heart emojis on a photo of Biles and Co. on the podium.