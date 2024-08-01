Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Simone Biles Wins Sixth Gold Medal As Kendall Jenner, Bill Gates Cheer Her On

Simone Biles Gets Another Gold In Paris ... Delights Kendall Jenner & Bill Gates!!!

simone biles bill gate kendall jenner
Getty Composite

The G.O.A.T.'s got another gold ... Simone Biles just picked up the win at the women's all-around final in Paris -- delighting Kendall Jenner, Martha Stewart and a ton of other celebs who were cheering her on in the crowd!!

The gymnastics legend beat out Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade for the top spot on the podium at Bercy Arena in Paris ... landing in first place by a wide margin.

Biles got her day started with an epic Yurchenko double pike on the vault ... and she finished the evening with a stunning floor routine. In between the events, she also scored well on the uneven bars and the balance beam.

A bunch of A-listers filled the stadium to watch her compete ... Jenner, Stewart, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Tony Hawk, Seth Rogen and even Bill Gates had some sweet seats for the action.

Celebrities Gather To Watch Gymnastics Day 6
Launch Gallery
Famous Fanatics Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, was there as well ... rooting his wife on in yet another custom Simone shirt.

simone biles
Getty

The gold is Biles' sixth ... and gives her sole possession of the American gymnast record.

As for Suni Lee -- Biles' good friend and the winner of the all-around event at the 2020 Tokyo Games -- she finished in third place.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later