Simone Biles Wins Sixth Gold Medal As Kendall Jenner, Bill Gates Cheer Her On

The G.O.A.T.'s got another gold ... Simone Biles just picked up the win at the women's all-around final in Paris -- delighting Kendall Jenner, Martha Stewart and a ton of other celebs who were cheering her on in the crowd!!

The gymnastics legend beat out Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade for the top spot on the podium at Bercy Arena in Paris ... landing in first place by a wide margin.

Cleared for takeoff. 🫡



Simone Biles gets her day started on vault. #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/qOtAzKDP3P — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Biles got her day started with an epic Yurchenko double pike on the vault ... and she finished the evening with a stunning floor routine. In between the events, she also scored well on the uneven bars and the balance beam.

Of course, Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, was there as well ... rooting his wife on in yet another custom Simone shirt.

The gold is Biles' sixth ... and gives her sole possession of the American gymnast record.