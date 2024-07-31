Simone Biles Trolls Ex-Teammate After Gold Medal Win

Simone Biles paused her gold medal party Tuesday to take a shot at her former teammate ... and the troll job was executed so perfectly -- over TWO MILLION people threw it a "like."

The gymnastics G.O.A.T. hurled the barb at MyKayla Skinner hours after she, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey smoked the competition at the Olympics team final at Bercy Arena in Paris.

On IG, she posted four pics of her team celebrating their big dub ... with the caption, "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇."

Of course, it's all a reference to controversial remarks Skinner made earlier this summer, when she stated in a YouTube video following the formation of Team USA that "besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't, like, what it used to be."

Part 1: The gymnastics community cannot let these comments to be swept under the rug. I will be as respectful as possible to @mykaylaskinner but instead of engaging in meaningful conversation she blocks anyone who holds her accountable for her words. pic.twitter.com/Y69pwCxnUG — Riley (@gymguyri) July 3, 2024 @gymguyri

"A lot of girls don’t work as hard," she continued. "The girls just don't have the work ethic."

Skinner walked back the comments days later, saying they had all been "misinterpreted" ... but Biles and Team USA clearly didn't forgive the words -- as Chiles and Lee both cosigned the 27-year-old's pointed caption.

"Put a finger down if simone biles just ended you," Lee said on the Instagram post.

Added Chiles, "and that’s on periodt!!"

Even former Olympics gymnastics star McKayla Maroney chimed in, writing, "She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."

As of Wednesday morning, the post had nearly 2.5 million "likes."

For Skinner's part, she appeared to offer an olive branch after the podium ceremony ... posting an image of the American gymnasts with some heart emojis.