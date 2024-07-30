Simone Biles Defends Olympics Hair After Harsh Criticism From Fans

Wants You to Shut Up About Her Hair

Simone Biles is hitting back after critics voiced their displeasure about her hair at the 2024 Olympics ... making it clear the peanut gallery should keep their opinions to themselves.

The Olympian -- who just won the 5th gold medal of her career at the Summer Games -- addressed her haters head on Tuesday ... after trolls weighed in on her knotted hairstyle during Sunday's qualification event for women's artistic gymnastics.

Simone took to her Instagram Stories to show her hair was styled heading into her participation at the Paris Olympics ... but shared hot temperatures and a 45-minute bus ride with no A/C caused her 'do to frizz and fall apart.

Check it out ... you can see Simone -- who is in all glam -- holding a handheld fan while trying to keep herself cool on a packed bus.

She added ... "Gonna hold your hand when I say this 💋 next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON'T."

This isn't the first time Simone has had to defend herself from unsolicited criticism about her hair. In fact, in her documentary, "Simone Biles: Rising," SB reflected on how the negativity about her appearance has impacted her over the years ... and stated people are "way too comfortable commenting things."

Simone even had to defend the hairdo she wore for her wedding to NFL safety Jonathan Owens ... after fans trolled her high ponytail and visible edges. As Simone put it ... her wedding was in Texas, where she was bound to sweat.

