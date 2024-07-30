Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Simone Biles' Husband, Jonathan Owens, Lands In Paris, Ready For Gymnastics Team Final

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, has kept his promise ... he's ditched Bears' training camp and is now in Paris to watch the gymnastics star compete at the Olympics.

The NFL defensive back -- who made sure his new Chicago team would let him leave for the Games this summer when he signed a two-year contract this offseason -- showed on his Instagram page he was en route to France late Monday night.

He wrote on a selfie of him on the plane, "Coming for you baby" ... and on Tuesday morning, he showed he had touched down safely.

He's now made it just in time to catch Biles in the gymnastics team final ... which begins in about an hour -- at 12:15 PM ET.

It's unclear how long Owens will stay after that -- Biles is slated to compete in four other events until August 5, but he's got to get back to his day job sooner than later.

Nonetheless, Biles and Team USA are the big favorites to take home gold Tuesday ... and you can bet Owens will have one of the best seats in the house to catch it all.

