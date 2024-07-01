Simone Biles Says Bears Giving Jonathan Owens Time Off To Watch Her At Olympics

Jonathan Owens' day job won't keep him from watching Simone Biles in her return to the Olympics ... the gymnastics star revealed Sunday the Bears are giving her husband time off to see her in France.

Owens had been slated to report for Chicago training camp on July 19 ... and then play in the team's Hall of Fame Game against the Texans on Aug. 1. But, with Biles officially qualifying for the Paris games at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend, the gymnast told USA TODAY those plans are likely to change.

"The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes," Biles said. "For just a short little time."

Biles and the rest of the women's U.S. gymnastics squad are slated to take the floor in Paris on July 28 ... and finish up about a week later -- meaning if Chicago does, indeed, dole out some excused absences for Owens, he'll have to miss a good chunk of their preseason work.

It's obviously a cool gesture from the NFL franchise ... especially considering Owens -- who signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Bears this offseason -- didn't get to see Biles live at her last trip to the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo due to COVID regulations.

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020 ... and in 2023, they tied the knot.