Simone Biles Pens Sweet Birthday Post To Husband Jonathan Owens From Olympics

Simone Biles didn't let the time difference stop her from wishing her husband a happy birthday ... dedicating a mushy social media post to NFL player Jonathan Owens amid preparations for the Paris Olympics.

"Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer ❤️," the 27-year-old gymnast said on Instagram minutes ago.

"Thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings! Let’s do it big baby💋😘✨"

Biles seemingly penned the 29th birthday letter from Olympic Village ... as she's been documenting getting settled into her room.

"Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!!" Biles added. "XO."

Biles isn't kidding -- the Chicago Bears are allowing the NFL safety to fly out to France to watch his wife compete, despite training camp conflicts. Owens inked a two-year deal with the new team earlier this year.

Biles -- who married Owens in April 2023 -- was unsurprisingly grateful for the Bears' gesture ... praising all the support he's given her over the years.

This will be Biles' third Olympics outing. She withdrew from the 2020 games due to twisties ... but now she's back and gunning for her fifth gold medal.