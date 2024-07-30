Simone Biles Wins 5th Olympic Gold Medal In Front Of Star-Studded Crowd

Simone Biles has done it again -- she just earned her FIFTH Olympic gold medal ... and she did it all as around a dozen A-list celebs cheered her on.

The gymnastics G.O.A.T. -- alongside Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey -- waxed the field inside of Bercy Arena on Tuesday afternoon in Paris ... beating out Italy and Brazil for first place in the team final.

Everyone from Serena Williams to Natalie Portman to Jason Kelce was inside the building to watch history go down ... and at no point did Biles and the rest of Team USA disappoint.

Biles competed in all four exercises -- the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor -- and scored well on each. Lee, meanwhile, crushed her uneven bars routine -- and Chiles and Carey were solid in their events too.

Throughout the competition, big-name celebrities -- which also included Biles' NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens -- could be seen going crazy in the crowd. At one point, Nicole Kidman was shown on NBC's broadcast giving a rousing ovation.

It's now the eighth total time Biles has been on an Olympic podium -- she previously won four golds and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, and a silver and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.