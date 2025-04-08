Slim Thug's Apartment Burglarized in Houston, Jewelry and Cash Stolen

Rapper Slim Thug's apartment in Houston has been burglarized ... with thieves swiping jewelry, cash and more, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department tells TMZ ... Monday around 11 PM, security at an apartment complex discovered the break-in.

Cops say security spotted a door that had been forced open, and multiple items from inside the apartment were taken -- including jewelry, cash and other valuables.

We're told Slim Thug -- whose legal name is Stayve Jerome Thomas -- wasn't at the apartment during the burglary.

Houston police responded to the scene, took a report, and spoke to Slim Thug over the phone.

No arrests have been made yet, and police say the investigation is ongoing.