Slim Thug's Apartment Burglarized in Houston, Jewelry and Cash Stolen

Rapper Slim Thug's apartment in Houston has been burglarized ... with thieves swiping jewelry, cash and more, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department tells TMZ ... Monday around 11 PM, security at an apartment complex discovered the break-in.

POLICE ON SCENE
Cops say security spotted a door that had been forced open, and multiple items from inside the apartment were taken -- including jewelry, cash and other valuables.

We're told Slim Thug -- whose legal name is Stayve Jerome Thomas -- wasn't at the apartment during the burglary.

Houston police responded to the scene, took a report, and spoke to Slim Thug over the phone.

No arrests have been made yet, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

We reached out to reps for Slim Thug ... so far, no word back.

