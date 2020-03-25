Slim Thug Begs Young People to Take Pandemic Seriously After Positive Test

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Slim Thug is imploring folks in Houston -- and young people everywhere -- to start taking coronavirus seriously, and he hopes his diagnosis is a wake-up call.

The H-town rapper joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and told us too many people in his hometown are taking the pandemic lightly, and it's time for everyone to open their eyes to the danger. In fact, Houston and surrounding Harris County have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this week.

Slim said he was being super cautious weeks ago, wearing gloves and masks, but he still managed to contract the virus ... and his worst fears were confirmed with Tuesday's positive test.

He said he can tell people continue to bury their heads in the sand because some think he's getting paid to say he has the virus. Houston finally issued a "stay at home" order Wednesday, but Slim says he was shocked to see spring breakers earlier this month packing nightclubs.