'Breakin' Star Michael Chambers Hopes Olympic Breaking Gets Dancers Jobs

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael "Boogaloo Shrimp" Chambers says he's hoping for some gold out of the Olympics -- not necessarily medals, but cash for the break dancers debuting their sport on the world's biggest stage.

We caught up with the dancer -- who played Turbo in the hit '80s film "Breakin'" -- and, we had to ask him about break dancing becoming a 1st time Olympic sport in Paris.

Chambers tells us he's excited his life's passion is finally making it into the Olympics -- legitimizing the art form in the mainstream -- and, he's hoping it's going to help him and his breakdancing brothers and sisters make a few more bucks here and there.

MC imagines a world where master Breakers pick up money via sponsorships or running full academies to try and get their best pupils into the Olympics ... helping the dancers make some money to sustain their art.

As for the negative nellies out there ripping Breaking for not being a real sport ... Chambers says everyone's entitled to their opinion -- but, there's no reason for people to be haters.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Like we said ... Breaking is getting its first appearance in the Olympics -- with countries as varied as the U.S.A., Australia, Japan, The Netherlands, Lithuania, France, and China and more sending dancers/athletes.

Of course, Breaking was born in the U.S. -- the Bronx, specifically -- back in the '80s, but watch the clip ... because Turbo's got a prediction about who might swipe gold away from the Team USA.

The Olympics are already underway ... and, fans won't have to wait much longer to see their favorite countries bust a move!!!