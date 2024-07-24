Salt Lake City Awarded 2034 Winter Olympic Games

The United States already secured a major victory ahead of the 2024 Olympics -- the International Olympic Committee just announced the Winter Games will be returning to Salt Lake City in 2034!!!

Fresh off approving the first-ever Esport Olympics, the IOC shared even more important news at its yearly get-together on Wednesday ... where it revealed future host cities of the international competition.

Play video content

Salt Lake City is no stranger to hosting the Winter Olympics -- the city welcomed these same games in 2002, the last time the Olympics were held on U.S. soil.

While it's a big moment for the city, it doesn't really come as a shocker -- SLC was the lone contender for the event, as climate change and high costs have forced many host cities out of the running.

The 2002 games were met with controversy ... including a bidding scandal that led to several IOC members being punished or losing their jobs for accepting cash and expensive gifts.

While the decision came down at 3 AM local time in Utah ... the folks were out celebrating the moment -- including a drone show following the announcement!

Even though it's a decade away, the U.S. won't have to wait nearly as long ... 'cause the 2028 Summer Olympics are being held in Los Angeles.

Drone show over the City & County Building in downtown Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/vffz5TpDm1 — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) July 24, 2024 @LincolnGraves