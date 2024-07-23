IOC Votes To Approve Creation Of Olympic Esports Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off in three days, but the International Olympic Committee just invested in an entirely new field of competition -- announcing the creation of the Olympic Esports Games!

The IOC held a vote to officially create the Esports Olympics at its 142nd session on Tuesday ... with seemingly no one opposing the move.

This vote comes on the heels of the IOC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announcing a joint partnership to host the inaugural tournament in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

Esports joins the growing list of ventures the Kingdom has invested in over the last few years. From the formation of LIV Golf to hosting huge boxing events involving Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and making Cristiano Ronaldo the highest-earning soccer player in the world, the Kingdom is clearly serious about its goals of becoming a massive sports hub.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal -- Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee -- addressed the matter ... saying, "As a 'first' ever Esports Olympic Games, obviously there is still much to consider and plan with the IOC, but we are committed to hosting a special event that respects and celebrates the Olympic values while boldly seizing the momentum to drive Esports forward with the international platform the sport and its athletes deserve."