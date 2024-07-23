Olympic Athlete Shows Off Condoms In Welcome Package

Play video content TikTok / @Sarahmdouglas

Olympic athletes are provided with top-notch protection as soon as they arrive in Paris ... 'cause this year's welcome packages come decked-out with condoms for all!!

Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas -- who holds the country's best individual performance in the sport -- shared her discovery in a TikTok video showing off her Olympic Village room.

Douglas went through a goodie bag that was already waiting for her on her bed ... and it's filled with cool stuff -- including a cell phone, water bottles and a toiletry bag.

There were also small little packages with cute figures and funny messages on 'em -- and it turns out they're rubbers!!

"Fair play, safe play," one package said. "Consent first."

Another had an Olympic joke ... "No need to be a gold medalist to wear it!"

The back label is not as lighthearted ... sharing some eyepopping facts about HIV.

The Olympics don't play around when it comes to athletes hooking up ... with a reported hundreds of thousands of condoms being shipped in for the festivities.

There were rumors officials were trying to prevent athletes from knockin' boots in their rooms due to the beds being made out of cardboard ... but as we previously reported, Tom Daley and other athletes have shown they can handle the pressure.