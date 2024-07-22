Olympians Debunk 'Anti-Sex' Bed Rumor Ahead of Paris Games

Play video content Instagram / @rhysmcc1, @tomdaley

Athletes will be capable of doing all the banging they please at the Paris Olympics ... 'cause some star competitors just proved their cardboard beds can handle a ton of force -- and they don't fall apart!!

Tom Daley -- the youngest European diving champion -- and Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan got into their Olympic Village rooms over the weekend ... and were quick to test out the myth about their sleeping arrangements being not-so-sex friendly.

Daley showed how the cardboard bed frame is set up with a mattress and Paris Olympics-themed blanket ... and to prove all the "anti-sex" rumors to be bogus, the 30-year-old gold medalist stood up on it and pounded away with his feet before assuming several positions.

Not one piece of cardboard crumbled under pressure!!

McClenaghan -- considered one of the best pommel workers -- got a lil' more aggressive with his demonstration ... jumping, flipping and doing several gymnastic moves on his bed.

"They passed the test," McClenaghan said. "It's fake news!"

Of course, many believed the whole purpose behind using cardboard instead of the traditional bed frames was to stop athletes from doin' the nasty during the Olympics ... but after Daley and McClenaghan's recent investigative work, it's clear that's not the case.