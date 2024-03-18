2024 Paris Olympics Lift Intimacy Ban, 300k Condoms For Athletes!!

Sex isn't prohibited at the Olympics this time around ... the intimacy ban has been lifted, and Olympic Village will be stocked with 300,000 condoms!!!

Remember, bangin' was banned at the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic where athletes had to practice social distancing -- and to enforce the rules, jimmy hats were provided, but they were told not to use them (and to keep them as souvenirs).

But, coronavirus regulations have largely been lifted, giving competitors the green light to get busy this summer.

"It is very important that the conviviality here is something big," village director Laurent Michaud said.

The village -- which will house 14,500 athletes and staff -- will give out 300k condoms ... enough for each person to have sex multiple times per day ... in addition to other amenities.

"Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable," Michaud said.

With all the sex and competition, the village is making sure to provide beds that can support [550+ lbs.] and a lot of food.

Speaking of the grub, the Village director says they'll have near 400 yards of buffet, stocked with food from across the world.

"I'm sure that the athletes will be very happy to have some French specialties made over here," Laurent added.

"But the variety will first respond to the athletes' needs for their nutrition and their performance," the director said.

FYI, condoms have been given out at the Olympics since the 1988 Games in Seoul ... in an effort to raise awareness about HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.