Moon Rises Perfectly Inside Eiffel Tower's Olympic Rings, Stunning Images

The Paris Games got a good omen ahead of their official kick-off this week ... the moon rose perfectly inside one of the Olympic rings that had been set up on the Eiffel Tower!!

Check out these stunning images from France -- as the moon crawled into the night sky ... it couldn't have taken a better path for one lucky photographer who happened to be at the iconic monument at just the right time.

Not only did the orb cross through the center ring -- it created some other amazing visuals as it danced around the Games' symbol.

The IOC's just gotta be tickled by the pics ... as they certainly feel auspicious -- given the Games' Opening Ceremony will go down on Friday at the River Seine.