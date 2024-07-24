Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Moon Rises Perfectly Inside Eiffel Tower's Olympic Rings, Stunning Images

The Paris Games got a good omen ahead of their official kick-off this week ... the moon rose perfectly inside one of the Olympic rings that had been set up on the Eiffel Tower!!

Check out these stunning images from France -- as the moon crawled into the night sky ... it couldn't have taken a better path for one lucky photographer who happened to be at the iconic monument at just the right time.

Paris Gears Up For Olympics Games
Not only did the orb cross through the center ring -- it created some other amazing visuals as it danced around the Games' symbol.

The IOC's just gotta be tickled by the pics ... as they certainly feel auspicious -- given the Games' Opening Ceremony will go down on Friday at the River Seine.

The Eiffel Tower Court For Paris Olympics 2024
Team USA announced this week LeBron James and Coco Gauff will carry the Stars and Stripes and lead the Americans into the competitions ... which will formally get underway just after Friday's festivities conclude.

