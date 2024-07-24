Coco Gauff To Join LeBron James As USA Flag Bearers At Olympics

Team USA's starting Olympics flag bearer lineup is set ... two days after the Americans picked LeBron James to be the male one -- they announced Coco Gauff will be the female one.

The two will hold the Stars and Stripes high and proud at the Games' opening ceremony festivities on Friday in France ... and when the tennis star learned of the honor on Wednesday, she was pumped.

Tennis star Coco Gauff joins TODAY live from Paris after being chosen as a flag bearer for Team USA alongside LeBron James! 🇺🇸 "I have no words honestly." pic.twitter.com/dXMMIkQ6uR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 24, 2024 @TODAYshow

After some initial shock, she told TODAY she had "no words, honestly."

The 20-year-old -- who won her first major at the US Open in 2023 -- now becomes the youngest athlete ever to be named flag bearer.

As for partnering up with LeBron, Gauff said she's actually never met the NBA superstar before ... and is super excited to get to know him as they get set to lead the way for Team USA.