'Buffy' and 'Ted Lasso' Star Anthony Head Dead at 72

Actor Anthony Head, who shot to fame playing Rupert Giles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" before playing Rupert Mannion on "Ted Lasso," is dead.



According to his daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, Anthony died of complications from pneumonia. They say he went peacefully, surrounded by family.

Emily and Daisy told the Press Association in a statement ... "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head."

They went on to say ... "It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."

Emily and Daisy say their grief is "far greater than the hole he has left behind" ... and their father's legacy lives on through his work and the impact he had on audiences.

They conclude ... "How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us."

Anthony recently appeared in "Ted Lasso" as former football club owner Rupert Mannion, and also had roles in "The Iron Lady," "Persuasion," "The Inbetweeners" and "Manchild" ... among others.

He was 72.