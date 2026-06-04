Florida Realtor, Ex-Husband and Young Daughters Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Apparent Florida Murder-Suicide Realtor, Ex and Young Daughters Found Dead With Stab Wounds
A Florida realtor, her ex-husband, and their two young daughters are all dead ... in what police are calling a murder-suicide.
Law enforcement responded Tuesday to a welfare check at a Doral home and found Melanie Hyer, Ryan Whiten and their daughters Savannah and Sienna dead, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.
MDSO says all four had stab wounds and they believe the tragic incident is a murder-suicide ... but no word yet on who did the stabbing.
Cops also didn't say who called in the welfare check and why, but former NBC6 investigative journalist Willard Shepard -- who was also Melanie's close friend -- says neighbors told him Savannah and Sienna were riding bikes Sunday with their dad.
Shepard recalled the last time he spoke with Melanie, saying ... "I talked to her probably a month and a half ago, no sign or any indication of something like this, and obviously if there was some sign of that not only would I have said something but taken some action but there was simply nothing that gave me any indication that this could have potentially occurred."
MDSO says investigators are working closely with the medical examiner's office on the case.