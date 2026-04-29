Pennsylvania Man Kills High School Sweetheart, Then Self in Shocking Murder-Suicide

A Pennsylvania man killed his high school sweetheart, then took his own life in a shocking murder-suicide.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 26-year-old Ryan Hosso shot his wife, Madeline Spatafore, inside their home in Butler, PA early Tuesday morning.

Cops say he called his parents and confessed to killing Spatafore. They say he also threatened to end his own life during the call.

Hosso's parents called the cops around just after 1 AM ... and they later found his body in the woods near his home using thermal drones. Authorities say Spatafore sustained multiple gunshot wounds while Hosso had just one injury.

According to reports ... the two graduated from Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, Pennsylvania, about 10 miles from their home. The pair got married in September 2024.

Spatafore graduated from Duquesne University in 2023 with a degree in health services. She worked as a physician assistant. According to Hosso's LinkedIn, he previously worked as a mechanical engineer at the engineering firm Vavco.

Spatafore was 25.

RIP