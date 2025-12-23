Murder-For-Hire Plotter Caught on Video After Shooting Herself

Play video content TMZ.com

Tatyana Remley -- an equestrian who pleaded guilty to plotting to have her estranged husband murdered -- committed suicide last week ... and TMZ has video of responders attempting to save her life.

Watch the just-released video ... you can see police huddled over her body while one performs rhythmic compressions on Tatyana's lifeless chest last Thursday. Her body is lying on a walkway adjacent to what seems to be the outdoor seating of a restaurant.

Passersby gawk at the scene as police try valiantly to save her life, but to no avail. TMZ can confirm Tatyana died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head outside a San Diego bar.

Tatyana's death follows her 2023 conviction in a murder-for-hire case where she was accused of soliciting a hit man to murder her estranged husband, Mark Remley. Allegedly, the hit man she met with was actually an undercover cop.

People reports, Mark said Tatyana offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him, but the friend declined and went to the police. The tip launched the sting operation, which eventually nailed her.

Tatyana served time after being sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison.