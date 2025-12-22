Parkland School Shooting Survivor Dies by Suicide at 26

Donovan Joshua Leigh Metayer survived the horrific 2018 Parkland school mass shooting ... but he took his own life recently after a long battle with schizophrenia, according to his sister.

Nancy Metayer Bowen posted a tribute to Donovan on Facebook, revealing her brother died by suicide on December 15 after struggling with schizophrenia for 7 years.

Donovan was diagnosed with the brain disorder after Nikolas Cruz, 17, went on a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018. Cruz, wielding an AR-15-style rifle, shot to death 17 students and staff members and injured 18 others. Donovan was a senior at Marjorie Stoneman at the time of the shooting ... and managed to make it out of the school alive.

Cruz was convicted of the murders and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In her Facebook post, Nancy thanked everyone who had given their love and support to her grieving family. She said she's listened to their voicemails and seen their messages and is "deeply grateful for every expression of remorse."

Nancy went on to say her family is launching a mental health fund in Donovan's name, expanding access to mental health services, especially for those who need it most. She's asking people to consider supporting this effort with a donation.

Donovan was 26.

RIP