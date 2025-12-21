'The Wire' Star James Ransone Dead at 46 After Apparent Suicide

James Ransone -- an actor best known for his role in the hit show "The Wire" -- has died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ has independently confirmed the star passed away Friday ... and the M.E.'s website lists the manner of death as suicide by hanging. We've also learned the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call to a residence, where officers completed a death investigation report and no foul play was suspected.

Ransone started appearing in small roles in the early 2000s ... grabbing parts in the TV shows "Ed" and "Third Watch" ... before landing his breakout part in "The Wire."

James played Ziggy Sobotka -- a dock worker and gangster -- in all 12 episodes of the show's second season. His performance received critical acclaim, with some online even calling him one of their favorite characters on the show.

Ransone's other credits include ... "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Hawaii Five-0," "Burn Notice," "Tangerine," and the Stephen King film, "It: Chapter Two."

He had a part in "The Black Phone" and "The Black Phone 2" ... the latter of which was released earlier this year.

Ransone was 46.

RIP