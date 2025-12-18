NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle Dead At 55 After North Carolina Plane Crash

Legendary NASCAR driver Greg Biffle is among the dead after a fiery plane crash in North Carolina ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The Cessna C550, a light private jet registered to a company owned by the star driver, crash landed near a runway at Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning, 26 minutes after the aircraft took off from the same air strip, killing the 55-year-old and others onboard.

The plane was originally scheduled to travel to Florida, but the Cessna seemed to turn back towards the airport just minutes into the flight.

Garrett Mitchell, aka YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, says Biffle and his family were traveling to spend the day with him, but tragically never made it.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this," Mitchell wrote on social media.

Congressman Richard Hudson, a politician from North Carolina who knew the family, also weighed in on the tragic accident.

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them," Rep. Hudson wrote.

"They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."

The Congressman added ... "Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss."

It's currently unclear who was piloting the plane, but Greg was known to be an avid flyer who often posted images from the cockpit of his Cessna jet.

On the ground, Biffle was one of the best drivers to ever step foot in a race car. He started racing for NASCAR back in 1995.

In 1998, Greg won the Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year award, as well as a Series championship in 2000.

Throughout the course of his standout career, he started 515 races over 14 seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series championship, winning 19 races and finishing in the top 10 in the final Cup standings six times, including a runner-up finish in 2005. He was a perennial playoff contender.

Biffle retired from driving full-time in 2016, but the accolades didn't stop there.

In 2023, he was named one of the 75 greatest drivers ever before being nominated for the 2026 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The NTSB is en route to the crash scene ... and will lead the investigation into the fatal crash.