Dirt Track Icon Scott Bloomquist Killed In Plane Crash

Scott Bloomquist -- one of the greatest dirt track racers of all time -- has tragically passed away after his plane crashed near his home in Tennessee.

He was just 60 years old.

The incident happened on Friday at around 8 AM in Mooresburg, when Bloomquist was flying "his vintage airplane," according to Moberly Motorsports Park.

The outlet reported he crashed on his family's farm.

Bloomquist was a legendary dirt driver known for his famous No. 0 late models. He earned over 600 wins in his 40-year career.

Bloomquist also secured nine national championships and the 2004 World of Outlaws Late Model series title. He competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Mendards Series as well.

The racer's most recent title came in 2016, when he won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The Iowa native -- who owned Team Zero Race Cars -- was also inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.

Hundreds of Bloomquist's fans flooded social media to mourn the death of the racing hero ... with one calling it a tragic day for the dirt track community.

"I watched Scott unload and dominate many a night at Kingsport Speedway 30 years ago. Used to attend most every Saturday night," the fan said.

"When Scott unloaded you pretty much knew who was taking the purse that night. Incredible driver."

Bloomquist is survived by his daughter, Ariel.