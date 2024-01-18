Champion Bodybuilder Chad McCrary Dead At 49

Champion bodybuilder Chad McCrary -- who continued competing even after a horrific motocross accident decades ago left him paralyzed from the waist down and in a wheelchair -- has died.

He was 49 years old.

McCrary's brother, Lance, confirmed his brother died earlier this month, and sent thanks to everyone who sent love "during this difficult time."

The Texas native started his bodybuilding career in 2000, weighing just 160 pounds before bulking up to 240 by 2003.

Unfortunately, Chad was involved in a serious accident while riding his dirt bike during a cross-country motorcycle race in 2005.

McCrary was attempting a 100-foot triple jump, when he landed hard, and it wreaked havoc on his body, damaging his spinal cord, which left him a paraplegic.

Despite the misfortune, McCrary didn't stop living, and doing what he loved -- including competing in bodybuilding. Chad became an inspiration to people in similar situations.

"I was already involved in bodybuilding," McCrary said, "and just carried it over to the wheelchair."

Over the years, McCrary competed in several IFBB PRO Contests ... including the Arnold Classic in 2022, where he placed 4th. He also finished in the top 10 in the 2022 Wheelchair Olympia.

Chad also won several NPC Wheelchair Nationals (2020, 2016) and other Amateur Contests.