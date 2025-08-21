Humpy Wheeler, Racing Promoter and 'Cars' Voice Actor, Dead At 86

H.A. "Humpy" Wheeler -- a legend in the world of NASCAR and the former president and General Manager of the Charlotte Motor Speedway -- has passed away at the age of 86.

His passing was shared on Thursday ... with a statement saying he died "peacefully of natural causes yesterday, surrounded by loving family."

Jim France -- NASCAR Chairman and CEO -- called Wheeler a "visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport."

"During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas and tireless passion. His efforts helped expand NASCAR's national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex."

Wheeler served as the president of the iconic racing venue for 33 years.

Not only did he lend his voice to improve the world of stock car racing, but he also used it as the character Tex Dinoco in "Cars" and "Cars 3" -- the 1975 Cadillac Coupe de Ville.

Humpy was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2009.

Earlier this year, it was announced Wheeler was the recipient of the NASCAR Landmark Award -- which honors "significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

Beyond his love for NASCAR, he had a passion for boxing. Wheeler had a 40-2 record and won a Golden Gloves championship at the age of 17, later going on to be inducted into the Carolina Boxing Hall of Fame in 1992.